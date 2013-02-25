Attorney Ranger Wiens Joins Harris Personal Injury Lawyers

Harris Personal Injury Lawyers Inc. recently hired attorney Ranger Wiens as its newest litigation lawyer.

After working as a trial lawyer for State Farm Insurance for four years, Wiens decided to switch sides and help injured people fight big insurance companies in personal injury lawsuits.

“Ranger and I come from a similar background, and I know he’ll do a great job representing our clients and helping injured people with compassion, care and understanding,” said Ryan Harris, managing attorney and principal at Harris Personal Injury Lawyers. “Ranger is already fully committed to our law firm and community. He even joined the Harris Personal Injury Lawyers team for the SLO Half Marathon in April, which is going to be a great event.”

Harris Personal Injury Lawyers Inc. is a law firm with offices in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and San Diego counties. The firm does one thing and one thing only: personal injury law. The firm only represents people injured in auto accidents, dog attacks, wrongful deaths and similar injuries caused by the negligence of others. The firm never has and never will represent insurance companies.

Wiens received his undergraduate degree in political science from Brigham Young University. While there, he won a Sloan Speech Showcase Award for public speaking and also played shortstop for the BYU baseball team.

Wiens received his law degree from the University of La Verne. After law school, Wiens worked as a law clerk at Waldron & Olson for more than two years, working closely with a longtime plaintiff’s insurance bad-faith lawyer. Wiens also has extensive litigation trial experience. He was named Trial Attorney of the Year in 2012 at the Southern California law firm of Bonnie R. Moss & Associates.

As a litigating attorney at Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Wiens will help fight for injured people’s rights in court.

When not working, Wiens enjoys spending time with his wife and kids, relaxing, and watching or playing sports.

— Ryan Harris is a managing attorney and principal at Harris Personal Injury Lawyers.