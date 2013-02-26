Santa Barbara County Science Fair Slated for March 8

The 58th annual Santa Barbara County Science Fair will be held March 8 in the Corwin Pavilion at UC Santa Barbara.

The fair will be open for public viewing starting at 4 p.m. The awards ceremony will start at 7 p.m.

This year’s science fair will bring together more than 130 students from across Santa Barbara County. At stake is more than $3,000 in prizes, as well as advancement to the California State Science Fair April 15-16.

In addition to the competition, students will get to see cutting-edge research as they participate in the Science Expo presented by the California Nanosystems Institute.

The Santa Barbara County Science Fair is organized by a volunteer committee and coordinated in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Education Office. The fair is supported by local organizations, including donations from the University of California, Raytheon, and the Santa Barbara Science and Engineering Council.

For more information, email Shea Lovan at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Wendy Shelton is the director of communications for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.