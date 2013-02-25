Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics’ Eastside Dental Clinic Recognizes Cavity-Free Kids

At 5 p.m. Wednesday, the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics’ Eastside Family Dental Clinic (EFDC) will hold an event for its Cavity Free Club members.

The event will be held at the EFDC, 923 N. Milpas St. in Santa Barbara. Street parking is available outside of the clinic and on surrounding streets.

“We established this event to celebrate the success of the children and their parents in achieving good oral health; 97 percent of our Cavity Free Club patients come into our clinic with oral issues and with programs such as this the recurrence rate six months after their initial visit is less than 10 percent,” said Dr. Quynh Nguyen, the EFDC’s chief dental officer.

More than 45 children attended last year’s event, and about 60 are expected this year. The Cavity Free Club was established in 2012 as an incentive for kids and their parents to practice good oral health.

Pictures are taken of child patients who have no cavities and are posted on the honor roll, cavity free board, in the reception area of the clinic.

During the month of February, the EFDC holds this annual event to celebrate the success of their Cavity Free Club patients by presenting each child with a certificate of achievement and congratulations for being an excellent tooth-brusher. Each certificate holder present can pick a toy from a treasure chest and drawings are held for a chance to win gift certificates for fun activities in Santa Barbara.

— Coleen McBride is a development associate for the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.