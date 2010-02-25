Former Democratic Party Regional Director Endorses Jordan for Assembly

Sue Broidy expresses admiration for the candidate's 'activism, intelligence, integrity and clarity of vision'

Former Democratic Party Regional Director Sue Broidy has endorsed Susan Jordan for Assembly District 35.

“It is with firm conviction that I endorse the candidacy of Susan Jordan for the 35th Assembly District. I felt strongly that I was not in a position to endorse either candidate in the race while I was still Region 10 director, as my role was to support, encourage and provide resources for all Democratic candidates,” said Broidy, who recently stepped down from the position because of an impending move to another state.

“The situation has now changed and I am free to endorse Susan. I support women in public office as I believe they bring a different intelligence to public life which is urgently needed in Sacramento. Second, I admire Susan’s history of activism, her intelligence, integrity and clarity of vision.

“Susan Jordan also has my endorsement for her grace under fire and her firm adherence to her principles on the environment, health care and education.”

Region 10 includes Assembly Districts 33, 35, 37 and 41.

Broidy is also the co-founder of the Democratic voter registration group Vote Blue, and was an aide to former Assemblywoman Hannah-Beth Jackson.

Jordan expressed her admiration for Broidy’s many contributions to Democratic goals.

“Sue’s steady leadership and wisdom has been invaluable,” Jordan said. “She has been a true friend, and her presence will be missed by everyone in the party.”

