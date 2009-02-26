Friday, June 1 , 2018, 5:56 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Fund for Santa Barbara’s Youth Making Change Announces $10,000 in Grants

Youth make grants to youth programs led by youth and benefiting youth.

By Geoff Green | February 26, 2009 | 11:29 p.m.

Youth Making Change, a youth grant-making program launched in 2008 to provide grants to youth-led projects that address community issues and challenges directly affecting youth, has announced the recipients of the program’s first-ever grant-making cycle. YMC’s Grant-Making Committee — consisting of diverse youth ages 13 through 18 from throughout the Santa Barbara, Goleta and outlying areas — have elected to fund five projects:

» Carpinteria Youth Leadership Council’s “Dare to be Different” Program: $1,040, for the creation of a daylong camp to instill self-esteem, respect for others and positive decision-making for Carpinteria youth.

» Notes for Notes / MusicBox Concert Series: $1,500, to provide a live music performance venue for youth throughout 2009.

» Torch Club & Keystone Club Leadership Groups / Teen Center @ “The Club”: $2,000, to create a Teen Center @ “the Club” by aesthetically and structurally remodeling an existing 2,250-square-foot room at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara Westside clubhouse.

» Future Leaders of America Master Achievers / Finding the Leader Within You: $2,500, for a day camp for youth to help fifth- and sixth-graders from Cesar Chavez Charter School make good life decisions by helping to improve self-esteem and stop youth violence.

» Santa Barbara Police Activities League Youth Leadership Council / Junior High Basketball and Soccer Tournament: $2,950, to create a venue where youth who cannot afford to participate in league sports will have an opportunity to showcase their talent.

“It is exciting to see young people have the power to decide where our community’s resources should go to address the problems facing young people in Santa Barbara,” said Cristina Gonzalez, Youth Making Change program coordinator. “Youth are often left out of the discussions and decision-making.”

The community is invited to attend the first-ever YMC Grantee Celebration from 5-7 p.m. March 9 at the Twelve 35 Teen Center, 1235 Chapala St. The celebration will honor the work of these youth-led groups and celebrate the inaugural year of Youth Making Change. Click here to find out more information about Youth Making Change, the grantees or to RSVP for the Grantee Celebration, or call 805.962.9164.

Youth Making Change is a program of The Fund for Santa Barbara, inspired by the Santa Barbara Foundation’s Katherine Harvey Fellows Class of 2006-2007.

Geoff Green is executive director of The Fund for Santa Barbara.

