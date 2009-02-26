UCSB Police Beef Up Plover Protection at Ellwood, Coal Oil Point

Beginning Sunday, dog walkers out at Coal Oil Point and Ellwood Beach will have to be more careful about keeping their pets on leashes.
UCSB announced that as of March 1, campus police will be stationed in the area, in an effort to maintain the leash law and protect the threatened snowy plovers that nest in the dunes. The new plover patrol is an addition to the university’s efforts to keep dogs from harassing the birds. Currently there are signs posted and docents who monitor the shore. Violators may receive warnings or citations.
In 2006, the state Coastal Commission banned dogs and horses at the beach of the Coal Oil Point Reserve in an effort to protect the snowy plover. UCSB received approval for an alternative plan allowing dogs on the beach if the Santa Barbara County leash law was actively enforced, UCSB said in a statement Thursday.
“The university hopes that this final phase will demonstrate that dogs do not have to be prohibited from the beach in the future,” said Cristina Sandoval, director of the Coal Oil Point Reserve, which is part of the UC Natural Reserve System.
“UCSB greatly appreciates the collaboration and support from beach users and dog owners, and is committed to finding a balanced management solution that ensures environmental protection and recreation on the beach,” she said.
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.
Become a Noozhawk Supporter
×
Payment Information
You are purchasing:
Payment Method
Pay by Credit Card:
Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:
Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.