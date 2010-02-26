California League of Conservation Voters Endorses Jordan

The California League of Conservation Voters — the nonpartisan electoral arm of the environmental conservation movement — announced Thursday its endorsement of Assembly candidate Susan Jordan.

Jordan, a Democratic candidate for the 35th Assembly District in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, is the co-founder and director of the California Coastal Protection Network and Vote the Coast.

For the past 15 years, Jordan has worked with local communities up and down the state to stop illegal projects that threaten coastal resources and the vibrant tourist and marine economy.

Most recently, Jordan led the charge to defeat the controversial PXP oil project off the Santa Barbara County coast — the secret deal to open up our local waters to new offshore drilling for the first time in decades. She not only led the charge, she’s also the only candidate for Assembly who has consistently opposed the project.

Local residents and conservationists Pierce and Keely Brosnan voiced their support for Jordan. “Over the last 15 years, Susan has been a tireless environmental leader who has taken on the toughest fights in California and won,” the couple said. “To make sure our environment, our communities and our children are protected, we need Susan in the California legislature now more than ever.”

Jordan has written and advocated for legislation and forged connections with environmental leaders across the state, with members of Congress, the California Senate and Assembly and across party lines.

She is also known for her successful efforts to stop the closure and destruction of state parks, in addition to stopping a poorly conceived LNG gas terminal from being built off Oxnard, and fighting ongoing illegal pollution from the Halaco facility that was damaging Ormond Beach.

Susan Jordan is married to Assemblyman Pedro Nava.

