Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 1:33 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 

California League of Conservation Voters Endorses Jordan

The Assembly candidate has made environmental causes a priority

By Susan Jordan | February 26, 2010 | 2:11 p.m.

The California League of Conservation Voters — the nonpartisan electoral arm of the environmental conservation movement — announced Thursday its endorsement of Assembly candidate Susan Jordan.

Jordan, a Democratic candidate for the 35th Assembly District in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, is the co-founder and director of the California Coastal Protection Network and Vote the Coast.

For the past 15 years, Jordan has worked with local communities up and down the state to stop illegal projects that threaten coastal resources and the vibrant tourist and marine economy.

Most recently, Jordan led the charge to defeat the controversial PXP oil project off the Santa Barbara County coast — the secret deal to open up our local waters to new offshore drilling for the first time in decades. She not only led the charge, she’s also the only candidate for Assembly who has consistently opposed the project.

Local residents and conservationists Pierce and Keely Brosnan voiced their support for Jordan. “Over the last 15 years, Susan has been a tireless environmental leader who has taken on the toughest fights in California and won,” the couple said. “To make sure our environment, our communities and our children are protected, we need Susan in the California legislature now more than ever.”

Jordan has written and advocated for legislation and forged connections with environmental leaders across the state, with members of Congress, the California Senate and Assembly and across party lines.

She is also known for her successful efforts to stop the closure and destruction of state parks, in addition to stopping a poorly conceived LNG gas terminal from being built off Oxnard, and fighting ongoing illegal pollution from the Halaco facility that was damaging Ormond Beach.

Susan Jordan is married to Assemblyman Pedro Nava.

Click here for more information about Jordan.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 