Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 1:34 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Drunken Driver Pleads Guilty in Death of Santa Barbara Runner

Carolyn Samuels was struck in August 2008 on Las Positas Road while with a Team in Training group

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | February 27, 2010 | 1:45 a.m.

The driver of a van that struck and killed a Santa Barbara runner in August 2008 along Las Positas Road pleaded guilty Thursday to vehicular manslaughter, hit-and-run and multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Carolyn Samuels, 66, of Santa Barbara, was running with a Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Team in Training group on Aug. 30, 2008, on Las Positas near the intersection of Richelle Lane toward Arroyo Burro Beach.

Santa Barbara police said Gregory Doan, 58, driving a 1995 Chevy full-size cargo van, was southbound on Las Positas as he approached the group of 20 runners. The runners saw the van approaching and started getting out of the way.

Samuels and another runner moved up a small embankment, police said. The van took the same course and struck Samuels, then proceeded down Las Positas before stopping.

Samuels was alive at the scene, friends said, but died later of her injuries at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. No other runners were hit or injured.

The runners told police that Doan got out of his van after the collision, made a few statements, and then got back in the vehicle and tried to start it. Members of the running team detained him until police arrived.

Officers said Doan displayed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. A blood sample taken about 2½ hours after the crash registered a blood-alcohol level of .21, plus evidence of heroin use. Police found empty vodka bottles inside his van. More bottles, heroin and syringes were recovered inside his residence.

Officer Mark Hunt, an SBPD traffic accident investigator, said Doan had four drunken-driving convictions from 1992 to 1998.

Doan faces 10 years in prison for manslaughter, five years for felony hit-and-run, a year each for assault with a deadly weapon for each of the other 19 runners, and a one-year enhancement because of aggravated circumstances.

Samuels was an accomplished long-distance runner who had participated in several marathons, including the Boston Marathon.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 