Highway 101 Lane Closures Near Gaviota Rest Area Begin Monday

A project to repair water lines south of the Highway 101 Gaviota Rest Area will begin Monday.
The northbound No.1 (fast lane) of Highway 101 will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. The southbound No. 1 (fast lane) of Highway 101 may be closed intermittently during the project.
These lane closures will allow construction vehicles to move from the center median onto the highway.
The contractor for the $24,000 project is Peter Lapidus Construction of Carpinteria. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of March, weather permitting.
For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, click here or call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.568.0858.
— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.