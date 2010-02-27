Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 1:36 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
People

The Working Life: Casey Gutierrez

The boot camp instructor at Fueled Sports Performance gets pumped up about helping others reach their fitness goals

Casey Gutierrez is a boot camp fitness instructor at Fueled Sports Performance on State Street, which utilizes climbing walls, artificial turf, medicine balls — even giant tractor tires.
Casey Gutierrez is a boot camp fitness instructor at Fueled Sports Performance on State Street, which utilizes climbing walls, artificial turf, medicine balls — even giant tractor tires.  (Jenn Kennedy photo / www.kennedypix.com)
By Jenn Kennedy, Noozhawk Contributor | February 27, 2010 | 12:50 a.m.

Boot camp — just hearing the words makes me sit up straighter. For years, I’ve heard about people panting and puffing at various incarnations of this masochistic concept. With an eye on the looming summer sunshine and bikini season, I decided it might be time for me to join the ranks.

Casey Gutierrez’s class at Fueled Sports Performance of Santa Barbara came highly recommended by a friend who swore it was worth it.

Fueled Sports is designed as a training facility, instead of a gym. Staged in a renovated warehouse at 530 State St., it lacks the corporate culture and floors of cardio equipment of a typical gym. Instead, it has climbing walls, artificial turf, medicine balls and giant tractor tires, among other interesting gear.

Gutierrez said many of the facility’s members are training toward some sort of competition, such as a marathon or fighting challenge.

“It’s a unique environment — an adult playground,” he said.

Gutierrez’s boot camp is geared toward strength training. He has us warm up on the cardio machines in advance, leaving a full 50 minutes for his circuit-style strength training. While some pulley machines are incorporated, he typically has more functional training exercises, such as tossing the medicine ball, lunging with weights and doing crunches on the ball. All the while, music is blasting, and Gutierrez is keeping us laughing.

“I keep it light and fun,” he said. “Everyone works at their own level.”

Sometimes drill sergeant, sometimes cheerleader, Gutierrez says people need different approaches with training.

“Not everyone enjoys exercise, so my job is to understand their motivation and goals so I can tailor my approach and structure their workouts,” he said.

He said those who respond best to personal training are people who are fed up with their own efforts and are seeking the structure and guidance offered by trainers.

Asked for three basic things people can do for better health, Gutierrez suggested spending time outdoors, laughing and expressing happiness, and practicing good nutrition by cooking more meals at home to retain control over food preparation.

Originally from Visalia, Gutierrez moved to San Diego to play football and attend Grossmont College. After being sidelined by injury, he started volunteering at a local Boys & Girls Club and took a job in a gym. He noticed staggering obesity issues with children and became an advocate for health and fitness — particularly for youths.

Last fall, he and another trainer organized Transformation, a 12-week intense fitness program designed to improve health, reduce weight and build self-esteem for four significantly overweight, low-income participants. They trained five days a week at no cost and saw dramatic results. Gutierrez plans to structure a similar after-school program for obese children in the Santa Barbara community.

Gutierrez migrated to Santa Barbara from San Diego in 2006 after visiting a friend and falling in love with the city. Then a trainer at 24-Hour Fitness, he put in for a transfer and began training at the local location. In addition to his Apex trainer certification, he’s a certified EMT, with plans to pursue firefighting down the road.

The boot camp starts at 7 a.m. every Monday and Wednesday at Fueled Sports Performance. Gutierrez also trains clients in their homes or at several outdoor locations for varied workouts.

Click here for more information.

Noozhawk contributor Jenn Kennedy can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Click here to see more of her work.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 