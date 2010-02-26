Rain Likely to Stick Around Through Saturday

Flash flooding is possible, and residents near burn areas are advised to be on alert

South County residents can expect rain Friday afternoon and Saturday as a storm system moves through the Central Coast Friday evening.

Rain is expected about 4 p.m. with a chance of precipitation of about 80 percent. Friday night, that chance jumps to 100 percent, and winds with gusts of up to 24 mph are possible.

Flash floods and debris flows are possible in and below burn areas throughout Santa Barbara County Friday night through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Residents below and near the Jesusita, Gap and Tea fire burns areas are advised to be on alert.

This weekend’s storm system could bring heavy rain at times, and thunderstorms are also possible.

Rainfall rates could be between an inch and 1½ inches per hour from late Friday evening through Saturday night.

On Saturday, the NWS reported that showers are likely and thunderstorms possible before 4 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent, but drops to 20 percent into Saturday night.

Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny.

