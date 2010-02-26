Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 1:42 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

‘Worry-Free Advocacy’ Training Scheduled for Nonprofits

Registration is under way for the March 5 event at the Goleta Valley Community Center

By Geoff Green | February 26, 2010 | 3:45 p.m.

Do you want better public policy that responds to the needs of your clients and community? Now is the time to make advocacy a part of your organization’s work and take your rightful place at the policymaking table at the local, state and national levels.

The Alliance for Justice, the McCune Foundation, the Nonprofit Support Center and The Fund for Santa Barbara will present “Worry-Free Advocacy: Understanding the Rules of Nonprofit Advocacy and Election-Related Activity” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 5 at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave.

The McCune Foundation is underwriting much of the cost of the event, keeping the registration fee to only $10. The fee includes a catered lunch and copies of related AFJ publications

During the full-day workshop — designed for nonprofit managers, staff, board members and volunteers — attorney-trainers from the Alliance for Justice will teach you the rules so that you can answer questions such as:

» What is the definition of lobbying, and how is it different from advocacy?

» How can we strategize to best to employ the advocacy tools at our disposal?

» How much can our 501(c)(3) lobby?

» During an election year, can we produce a voters guide on our issues or invite candidates to speak at our events?

» How can we maximize our organization’s capacity for advocacy by working in coalitions?

Space is limited. Click here to register.

— Geoff Green is executive director of The Fund for Santa Barbara.

