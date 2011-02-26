Girl Scouts Branch Out with Cookie Sale Booths Through South Coast

The Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast on Saturday kicked off this season’s Girl Scout Cookie Booth Program throughout Santa Barbara County’s South Coast. Booth sales will continue through March 20 at many Santa Barbara and Goleta retail locations.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is a hands-on leadership and business program for girls. Proceeds from cookies sales help to support their goals and service projects, as well as support volunteers, provide girl scholarships, and maintain council program centers.

The Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast will be selling six cookie varieties: Do-si-dos, Lemon Chalet Cremes, Samoas, Tagalongs, Thin Mints and Trefoils. Girl Scout cookies are $4 per box.

The Girl Scout Cookie Sale will also again include an opportunity for customers to donate cookies to support U.S. troops serving overseas through Operation Gratitude. Operation Gratitude seeks to lift morale and put smiles on faces by sending care packages addressed to individual soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines deployed in harm’s way. Last year, supporters of Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast donated 18,432 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to Operation Gratitude. This season is the second year the Girl Scouts set goals to support military troops with Girl Scout Cookie donations.

Girl Scout Cookie booths will be hosted by local scout troops at the following locations throughout the Santa Barbara and Goleta area on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through March 20:

» Albertsons, 5801 Calle Real, Goleta

» Albertsons, 1018 Casitas Pass Road, Carpinteria

» Albertsons, 2010 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara

» Albertsons, 7121 Hollister Ave., Goleta

» Albertsons, 3943 State St., Santa Barbara

» Gelsons, 3305 State St., Santa Barbara

» Home Improvement Center, 415 E. Gutierrez St., Santa Barbara

» Kmart, 6865 Hollister Ave., Goleta

» Lazy Acres, 302 Meigs Road, Santa Barbara

» LensCrafters, 3855 State St., Santa Barbara

» Rabobank, 5956 Calle Real, Goleta

» Rabobank, 5340 Hollister Ave., Goleta

» Ralphs, 2840 De la Vina St., Santa Barbara

» Ralphs, 5170 Hollister Ave., Santa Barbara

» Scolari’s, 222 N. Milpas St., Santa Barbara

» Trader Joe’s, 3025 De la Vina St., Santa Barbara

» Vons, 1040 Coast Village Road, Montecito

» Vons, 850 Linden Ave., Carpinteria

» Vons, 175 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta

» Vons, 3855 State St., Santa Barbara

» Vons, 163 S. Turnpike Road, Santa Barbara

» Wells Fargo Bank, 3804 State St., Santa Barbara

— Meredith Klassen is the Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast’s media representative.