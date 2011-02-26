Friday, April 27 , 2018, 12:01 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Girl Scouts Branch Out with Cookie Sale Booths Through South Coast

22 locations to provide weekend purchase opportunities through March 20

By Meredith Klassen for the Girl Scouts of California's Central Coast | February 26, 2011 | 11:20 p.m.

The Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast on Saturday kicked off this season’s Girl Scout Cookie Booth Program throughout Santa Barbara County’s South Coast. Booth sales will continue through March 20 at many Santa Barbara and Goleta retail locations.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is a hands-on leadership and business program for girls. Proceeds from cookies sales help to support their goals and service projects, as well as support volunteers, provide girl scholarships, and maintain council program centers.

The Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast will be selling six cookie varieties: Do-si-dos, Lemon Chalet Cremes, Samoas, Tagalongs, Thin Mints and Trefoils. Girl Scout cookies are $4 per box.

The Girl Scout Cookie Sale will also again include an opportunity for customers to donate cookies to support U.S. troops serving overseas through Operation Gratitude. Operation Gratitude seeks to lift morale and put smiles on faces by sending care packages addressed to individual soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines deployed in harm’s way. Last year, supporters of Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast donated 18,432 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to Operation Gratitude. This season is the second year the Girl Scouts set goals to support military troops with Girl Scout Cookie donations.

Girl Scout Cookie booths will be hosted by local scout troops at the following locations throughout the Santa Barbara and Goleta area on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through March 20:

» Albertsons, 5801 Calle Real, Goleta

» Albertsons, 1018 Casitas Pass Road, Carpinteria

» Albertsons, 2010 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara

» Albertsons, 7121 Hollister Ave., Goleta

» Albertsons, 3943 State St., Santa Barbara

» Gelsons, 3305 State St., Santa Barbara

» Home Improvement Center, 415 E. Gutierrez St., Santa Barbara

» Kmart, 6865 Hollister Ave., Goleta

» Lazy Acres, 302 Meigs Road, Santa Barbara

» LensCrafters, 3855 State St., Santa Barbara

» Rabobank, 5956 Calle Real, Goleta

» Rabobank, 5340 Hollister Ave., Goleta

» Ralphs, 2840 De la Vina St., Santa Barbara

» Ralphs, 5170 Hollister Ave., Santa Barbara

» Scolari’s, 222 N. Milpas St., Santa Barbara

» Trader Joe’s, 3025 De la Vina St., Santa Barbara

» Vons, 1040 Coast Village Road, Montecito

» Vons, 850 Linden Ave., Carpinteria

» Vons, 175 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta

» Vons, 3855 State St., Santa Barbara

» Vons, 163 S. Turnpike Road, Santa Barbara

» Wells Fargo Bank, 3804 State St., Santa Barbara

Click here for more information about the Girl Scout Cookie Program, or to locate cookies. Follow the Girl Scouts on Twitter: @GirlScouts. Become a fan of Girl Scout Cookies on Facebook.

— Meredith Klassen is the Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast’s media representative.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 