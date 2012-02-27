Building Performance Specialists Gains 10 Potential Clients at emPowerSBC Workshop

Building Performance Specialists, a division of Santa Barbara-based Allen Associates, was one of several local contractors that attended a free homeowner barbecue and workshop in Goleta last month to meet local residents interested in home improvement upgrades.

Hosted by emPowerSBC and Energy Upgrade California, the event attracted more than 50 Santa Barbara County homeowners seeking to achieve a higher level of home comfort.

Along with other contractors, BPS, a full-service home performance contracting company, met with local homeowners to provide valuable information on home performance and energy upgrades. BPS offered a special, reduced home assessments rate and, as a result, was able to secure 10 homeowner appointments, which have the potential to turn into 10 home improvement projects.

“It is always enjoyable to meet homeowners and dispel myths by presenting real-world building science data,” said Lucas Johnson, division manager of Building Performance Specialists. “People are often relieved to discover that multiple strategies exist to dramatically improve the comfort, health and efficiency of their homes for much lower up-front cost.

“While the home performance industry is only beginning to gain traction in Santa Barbara, emPowerSBC has become a critical element in helping create an upgrade market large enough to bring more green jobs into Santa Barbara County.”

Click here for more information, or contact Angie Hacker at 805.568.3515 to learn how to become an emPowerSBC-qualified contractor.

— Stacy Miller is a communication and marketing consultant for Santa Barbara County’s emPowerSBC program.