Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 5:41 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Building Performance Specialists Gains 10 Potential Clients at emPowerSBC Workshop

Division of Allen Associates discusses home performance, energy upgrades at recent emPowerSBC presentation

By Stacy Miller for Santa Barbara County's emPowerSBC | February 27, 2012 | 1:00 a.m.

Building Performance Specialists, a division of Santa Barbara-based Allen Associates, was one of several local contractors that attended a free homeowner barbecue and workshop in Goleta last month to meet local residents interested in home improvement upgrades.

Hosted by emPowerSBC and Energy Upgrade California, the event attracted more than 50 Santa Barbara County homeowners seeking to achieve a higher level of home comfort.

Along with other contractors, BPS, a full-service home performance contracting company, met with local homeowners to provide valuable information on home performance and energy upgrades. BPS offered a special, reduced home assessments rate and, as a result, was able to secure 10 homeowner appointments, which have the potential to turn into 10 home improvement projects.

“It is always enjoyable to meet homeowners and dispel myths by presenting real-world building science data,” said Lucas Johnson, division manager of Building Performance Specialists. “People are often relieved to discover that multiple strategies exist to dramatically improve the comfort, health and efficiency of their homes for much lower up-front cost.

“While the home performance industry is only beginning to gain traction in Santa Barbara, emPowerSBC has become a critical element in helping create an upgrade market large enough to bring more green jobs into Santa Barbara County.”

Click here for more information, or contact Angie Hacker at 805.568.3515 to learn how to become an emPowerSBC-qualified contractor.

— Stacy Miller is a communication and marketing consultant for Santa Barbara County’s emPowerSBC program.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 