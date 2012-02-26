Fun and Fit: Three Tips for Preventing Shin Splints

Watch K and A's video to learn how to strengthen shins, plus a few exercises to avoid if you're having pain

Do you want to prevent shin splints? Apparently many of you do as “shin splints” is our site’s most popular search term (yeah, we peeked), and our previous post about preventing shin splints is one of our “top sellers” (except it’s free to read).

The three tips in the video below will help you prevent shin splints. You’ll see more in future posts on what to do before and after shin pain. For now, take a look at this short video:

Key for you to know is that the shin (anterior tibialis) and calf (gastrocnemius) plus five other calf muscles work as a team.

Most people shower too much attention on the calf and neglect the shin. The calf gets big and bossy and tries to exert constant force on the little tib. This makes the shin very envious, and it shows its displeasure by becoming stressed and painful.

If you give the shin a bit more love (that is secret code for “more training”), it will be happy and joyous and take you all kinds of places pain-free.

Readers: Have you ever had shin splints? What did you do to recover?

