Local News

Goleta Man Arrested in Isla Vista Beach Attack on Transient

Suspect facing felony battery and assault with a deadly weapon charges

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | February 26, 2012 | 10:38 p.m.

Brian Michael Pipkin
Brian Michael Pipkin (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)

A 33-year-old Goleta man has been jailed as a suspect in a violent attack that left a transient bleeding on an Isla Vista beach Friday afternoon. Authorities say there is no known motive for the assault.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said Sunday that deputies responded just before 4 p.m. Friday to a report of an assault near the beach access at the foot of El Embarcadero and Del Playa Drive in Isla Vista.

Sugars said witnesses reported seeing a man punching and kicking a transient on the beach. During the attack, the suspect reportedly picked up a rock and slammed it into the victim’s head.

Soon after, deputies located the suspect at Pelican Park in the 6500 block of Del Playa. The man — identified as Brian Michael Pipkin, 33, of Goleta — was taken into custody and booked into the County Jail on charges of felony battery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Bail was set at $50,000, and Sugars said Pipkin was still in custody late Sunday afternoon.

The 54-year-old victim, whose name was not released, suffered multiple lacerations to his face and was transported by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. His condition was not known Sunday night but his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, officials said.

Sugars said deputies had not yet determined a motive for the attack. Witnesses should call the Sheriff’s Department at 805.681.4100 to speak with investigators.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen

