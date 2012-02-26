Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 5:58 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Author Greg Crouch to Sign New Book, ‘China’s Wings’, on March 14 at Chaucer’s

Dos Pueblos High, West Point alumnus chronicles daring exploits of aviators flying over 'the Hump' in the Himalayas

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | February 26, 2012 | 7:12 a.m.

'China's Wings'

Author and Goleta native Greg Crouch will be signing copies of his new book, China’s Wings, at 7 p.m. March 14 at Chaucer’s Bookstore, 3321 State St. in Santa Barbara’s Loreto Plaza.

Eight years in the making, China’s Wings: War, Intrigue, Romance and Adventure in the Middle Kingdom During the Golden Age of Flight tells the story of William Langhorne Bond and the China National Aviation Corp. A roiling, true-life World War II aerial adventure, the book chronicles one of the best untold stories in the annals of flight.

CNAC aviators were the first to fly over the Himalayas between China and India. The daring, high-altitude routes came to be known as “the Hump” and they played a pivotal role in ferrying military equipment and supplies to U.S., British and Chinese forces battling Japanese troops during World War II. The 38,000 war-time trips over the Hump remain one of the most successful military airlift operations in history.

Crouch is a graduate of Dos Pueblos High School and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He completed Army Airborne and Ranger schools and led an infantry platoon during the 1989 U.S. invasion of Panama, for which he earned the Combat Infantryman’s Badge.

An accomplished mountaineer, Crouch has made seven expeditions to the storm-swept peaks of Patagonia, and completed the first winter ascent of the legendary Cerro Torre’s West Face. He later wrote Enduring Patagonia about his adventures in the vast, desolate region shared by Argentina and Chile.

