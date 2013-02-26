$100,000 in Cox Cares Scholarships Available to High School Seniors

Graduating high school seniors can apply for a scholarship worth up to $10,000 through the Cox Cares Scholars program.

A total of $100,000 in scholarships will be awarded in time for the fall 2013 college semester.

The Cox Cares Scholars program, which is funded by the Cox Cares Foundation and sponsored by Mission Federal Credit Union, recognizes the hard work and commitment of high school seniors who have overcome personal challenges while staying committed to their educational goals.

Interested students who live in a Cox Communications service area can apply online by clicking here.

Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. March 8.

Criteria include:

» Graduating high school seniors who live in a Cox service area in San Diego, Orange County, Palos Verdes and Santa Barbara

» Enrolling full-time at an accredited California two-year college or four-year university

» Have a minimum unweighted GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale

» Involvement in extracurricular activities, community service or work experience

» Have a demonstrated financial need

» U.S. citizens or permanent residents

Click here for more information.

— Sarah Clark is the public affairs manager for Cox Communications.