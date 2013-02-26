Friday, April 20 , 2018, 5:27 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Cheap Trick to Perform with Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo at Santa Barbara Bowl

By Jesse Lee Weiss for Nederlander Concerts | February 26, 2013 | 12:42 p.m.

Nederlander Concerts will present Cheap Trick/Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo at the Santa Barbara Bowl at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 9, plus special guest. Tickets will go on sale at noon this Saturday, March 2.

Cheap Trick may be one of the most covered bands of all time. Since the ‘70s, the band has been blending elements of pop, punk and even metal in a way that is instantly catchy and recognizable.

With timeless classics such as “I Want You to Want Me,” “Surrender” and “The Flame,” Cheap Trick is a musical institution. Anyone familiar with Comedy Central’s The Colbert Report will note that Cheap Trick wrote and performed the theme song.

Benatar, always been a rule-breaker and a trailblazer, remains a bold and distinctive artist both on stage and on record, and now, after more than three decades in rock ‘n’ roll, she’s a bonafide living legend. Songs like “Love Is a Battlefield,” “Hit Me with Your Best Shot,” “Heartbreaker,” “Promises in the Dark” and “We Belong” are as unforgettable now as they were at the dawn of MTV, when Benatar emerged, fearless, fighting and forging a path for other female rock stars around the world.

Giraldo has been a professional musician, producer, arranger and songwriter for more than four decades now, changing the face of the pop charts throughout the 1980s with his collaborator, muse and wife, Benatar.

More than just an explosive steel-bending guitar player, Giraldo’s innovative vision helped him create the signature Benatar sound, from its inception. His impressive back catalog includes more than 100 songs written, produced, arranged and recorded for Benatar, as well as many hits he helped create for John Waite, Rick Springfield, Kenny Loggins, Steve Forbert, The Del Lords, Beth Hart and countless others.

Don’t miss your chance to Cheap Trick with Benatar and Giraldo at the Santa Barbara Bowl on June 9. Tickets range from $37 to $64, plus applicable service charges. The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. Milpas St. Call 805.962.7411.

Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including the Arlington Theatre, the Santa Barbara Bowl box office and Walmart. To charge by phone, call 800.745.3000, or click here to order online.

— Jesse Lee Weiss represents Nederlander Concerts.

