Domino’s Rolls Out Self-Service Ordering Kiosks at Student Housing

By Wendy Ballard for Tropicana Student Housing | February 27, 2013 | 12:53 a.m.

In order to maximize Domino’s presence and accessibility to UC Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara City College students living in Isla Vista, local Domino’s franchisee Mark Talarico needed an innovative solution. With the roll-out of EMN8-powered self-service kiosks, and the help of a local student housing company, he was able to get just that — more food delivered to more students in a quick, convenient, affordable and easily-managed fashion.

Starting this semester, Tropicana Student Housing residents have the ability to order Domino’s right from kiosks located in their residence halls.

The added convenience provides Talarico with a solution that addresses student needs while simultaneously offering a smarter, more streamlined system to manage customer orders.

“The Tropicana Student Housing kiosk installation enhances Domino’s footprint in Isla Vista and allows us to drive more sales through EMN8’s QSR solution,” said Talarico, owner of Domino’s Pizza in Isla Vista. “We’re excited to deliver this new offering to the community along with exclusive discounts and promotions to area residents craving the fresh taste of Domino’s pizza.”

“The UCSB students and Santa Barbara City College students who live in our residence halls are up at all hours studying,” said Dave Wilcox, executive director of Tropicana Student Housing. “As a private student housing company, we are always looking for new and innovative ways to keep our residents happy. We found the latest cutting edge technology provided by Domino’s and EMN8 helped further this goal.”

Students of the residence halls have also expressed excitement about the kiosks, an offering that is quickly growing in popularity because of their relative ease of use and special discounts available to those that use them: There is no dialing, no waiting; simply place the order and EMN8’s technology takes care of the rest.

“What’s great is you get deals, and not have to speak on the phone with the operator like in the past,” SBCC student Ryan Fluence said. “Plus, my building has two kiosks, so depending where you’re located in the building, it’s very convenient.”

“When I first touched the screen a woman spoke to me explaining my options,” UCSB student Giana Olivieri said. “There were a ton of options! I also noticed it gave me a reasonable delivery time. The machine was very convenient and easy to use! It helped me with every step of the way. I think every building should have one of these! Very cool.”

As the quick service industry in the United States reached $160 billion in 2011, Domino’s ranked No. 12 in the United States and is the No. 2 pizza franchise. Through a partnership between EMN8 and Domino’s, Domino’s franchises have seen an increase in revenue and are working to expand the availability of the solution to additional markets in 2013 based on positive test roll-outs.

— Wendy Ballard for Tropicana Student Housing.

