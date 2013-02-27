Friday, April 20 , 2018, 5:03 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Dos Pueblos Wins in Games in Boys’ Tennis Matchup with Arroyo Grande

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | updated logo | February 27, 2013 | 12:03 a.m.

The Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team (1-1) was on the road Tuesday under warm and slightly breezy conditions at Arroyo Grande High.

We knew we would have an intense battle, as Arroyo Grande has two top flight singles’ players and a solid No. 1 doubles’ team.

After the first round, the teams were tied 3-3. After the second round, 7-5. In the third round, the Chargers took only two sets. The match ended 9-9, and Dos Pueblos won in games, 72-69.

There were many momentum shifts, but every court had fired up players who would not give up. They listened well and adapted their plan of action as they needed to do.

The Chargers’ strength rested in doubles as we took eight of nine sets. We used some new combinations and they worked. The duo of Mason Casady and Joshua Wang lost only three games in their sweep. Greg “Gary” Steigerwald also swept with two different partners.

I appreciated the camaraderie of the team players and the incredible support of the parents who cheered.

The Chargers have a home match against Westlake on Thursday.

Box scores

» Dos Pueblos Singles — Caleb Franzen 0-3; Patrick Corpuz 1-2; Quinn Hensley 0-2; Dylan Zapata 0-1

» Arroyo Grande Singles — Eli Whittle 3-0; Sean Hollister 3-0; Bryan Rozo 2-1

» Dos Pueblos Doubles — Mason Casady/Joshua Wang 3-0; Ankush Khemani/Andrew Tufenkian 2-1; Greg Steigerwald/Alex Yang 2-0; Greg Steigerwald/Sanad Shabbar 1-0

»  Arroyo Grande Doubles — Derek Lakowske/Cole Laughton 1-2; Tyler Anderson/Jake Sarver 0-3; Jamieson O’Marr/Skyler Zirpolo 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 