Dos Pueblos Wins in Games in Boys’ Tennis Matchup with Arroyo Grande

The Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team (1-1) was on the road Tuesday under warm and slightly breezy conditions at Arroyo Grande High.

We knew we would have an intense battle, as Arroyo Grande has two top flight singles’ players and a solid No. 1 doubles’ team.

After the first round, the teams were tied 3-3. After the second round, 7-5. In the third round, the Chargers took only two sets. The match ended 9-9, and Dos Pueblos won in games, 72-69.

There were many momentum shifts, but every court had fired up players who would not give up. They listened well and adapted their plan of action as they needed to do.

The Chargers’ strength rested in doubles as we took eight of nine sets. We used some new combinations and they worked. The duo of Mason Casady and Joshua Wang lost only three games in their sweep. Greg “Gary” Steigerwald also swept with two different partners.

I appreciated the camaraderie of the team players and the incredible support of the parents who cheered.

The Chargers have a home match against Westlake on Thursday.

Box scores

» Dos Pueblos Singles — Caleb Franzen 0-3; Patrick Corpuz 1-2; Quinn Hensley 0-2; Dylan Zapata 0-1

» Arroyo Grande Singles — Eli Whittle 3-0; Sean Hollister 3-0; Bryan Rozo 2-1

» Dos Pueblos Doubles — Mason Casady/Joshua Wang 3-0; Ankush Khemani/Andrew Tufenkian 2-1; Greg Steigerwald/Alex Yang 2-0; Greg Steigerwald/Sanad Shabbar 1-0

» Arroyo Grande Doubles — Derek Lakowske/Cole Laughton 1-2; Tyler Anderson/Jake Sarver 0-3; Jamieson O’Marr/Skyler Zirpolo 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.