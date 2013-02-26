Laguna Blanca to Celebrate Academic Excellence with Black & White Ball

The annual Gala Auction is back, and Laguna Blanca School is ready to celebrate! The theme this year is a glamorous Black & White Ball at Bacara Resort & Spa at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9.

This elegant affair is sure to dazzle and inspire guests to continue supporting the academic advancement for students at Laguna Blanca School. The Santa Barbara community is invited to join Laguna Blanca for a spectacular evening that will benefit the innovative programs and outstanding instruction at the school, ensuring the best possible learning experience for its students.

Guests attending the Black and White Ball will enjoy a silent auction and live auction, featuring auctioneer Sean Kelly. Highlights of the live auction include Shanghai Surprise with five nights at the luxurious Langham Hotel, London Is Calling experience including four Executive Suite tickets for a Chelsea Football Club match, and Vacation Bliss in Nicaragua at a spectacular five-bedroom beachfront home, Encanto.

Another favorite tradition is the Faculty and Staff Appreciation Raffle, where guests can support those Laguna Blanca teachers and administrative staff who have gone above and beyond to make their child’s experience at Laguna memorable and meaningful. The raffle gives the faculty and staff the chance to win vacations, spa treatments, jewelry or special dining experiences.

This year’s event will also feature a special video produced by Inspiration Gala Sponsor and Laguna parents Dewey and Stephanie Nicks, with editing by senior student Kyle Van de Kamer. While watching the inspirational video of Laguna Blanca’s students, athletics, faculty, arts and staff, the Laguna Blanca Stage Band will perform their interpretation of “Home” by Phillip Phillips.

In addition to the Ball, Laguna Blanca will host an online silent auction, which is open to the public, and a fun, convenient way to participate in the school’s fundraiser. The online silent auction will go live this Friday; register by clicking here. The online auction will close the day after the Ball, at 9 p.m. Sunday, March 10.

This event is open to the public. Tickets are $225 per person.

For more information about the Black and White Ball, please contact Delene Bliss in the Development Department at 805.687.1752 x206 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Laguna Blanca School.