Local Leaders, Health Professionals Raising Colon Cancer Awareness

Colon cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States, but as many as 80 percent of these deaths could be prevented through regular screening in those age 50 or older.

To help raise awareness about colon cancer and screening for the disease, the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic, Sansum Clinic’s Gastroenterology Department, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s Endoscopy Department, Mayor Helene Schneider, state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson and local colon cancer survivor Judy Corliss will participate in National Dress in Blue Day this Friday, March 1.

The group of health-care professionals and community leaders will gather at noon at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s Oak Park Public Garden, located at the corner of Pueblo Avenue and Oak Park Lane, where Sansum Clinic’s Dr. John Petrini will speak to the importance of screening for colon cancer, and Schneider and Jackson will encourage community involvement in this important topic.

Following a group photo at 12:30 p.m., community members with questions about colon cancer are encouraged to visit an informational and screening event being held at the Cancer Center’s 540 W. Pueblo Street facility from 1 to 3 p.m.

Dr. Edward Bentley will be on hand to answer questions, and information will be available in both English and Spanish. Take-home screening kits will also be available for those who are uninsured.

— Lindsay Groark is the marketing manager for the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara.