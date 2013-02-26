Los Huracanes del Norte Performing March 21 at Chumash Casino Resort

Los Huracanes del Norte, one of the most popular and influential norteño groups in the genre, will bring their 40th anniversary celebration tour to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 21. Tickets for the show are $35, $45, $55, $65 and $75.

Since the band formed in 1969, Los Huracanes del Norte have released more than 900 songs, received numerous awards and toured throughout the United States, Mexico and Central America.

Their latest album, Como Un Huracan, reached the Top 20 on the Billboard Latin Albums chart and their first single off the album, “Como Le Hago,” reached the Top 10 on the Mexico Popular Airplay chart.

The group’s original members were raised in the Mexican state of Michoacan, but they cultivated their musical style in San Jose. Band leader Heraclio “Rocky” Garcia and brothers Jesus “Chuy” Garcia and Francisco “Pancho” Garcia joined Asuncion Rubaclava and called themselves Los Cuarto del Norte in 1969. A fourth brother, Guadalupe “Lupillo” Garcia, joined the act in 1972, and the new group released its debut album as Los Huracanes del Norte in 1973.

Today, the band features the Garcia brothers and the family’s next generation of norteño musicians — Rocky’s two sons, Antonio “El Guero” Garcia and Heraclius “Rocky Jr.” Garcia, and Jose Luis “El Chapete” Meija, as a close friend of the family.

Los Huracanes del Norte were recently honored at the Billboard Mexican Music Awards with the Voice Award, which is giving to an artist or musical group with a distinctive and unique on and off-stage persona. Billboard noted the group’s Gold and Platinum albums, various trophies, recognition by government agencies and honors for their humanitarian work.

Don’t miss the opportunity to see this internationally renowned norteño group, which will play with fellow Latin greats Los Humildes de Hermanos Ayala, at the 1,400-seat Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash. Click here or call StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.