Petrini’s Restaurant Cooks Up Third Annual Recipe Challenge

Petrini’s Restaurant is having its third annual Recipe Challenge.

Submit your best Italian recipe to Petrini’s Restaurant by March 10 to win a place on its menu. A taste-off will be held at 6 p.m. March 20 at the Goleta location, 5711 Calle Real.

Celebrity judges and everyone in attendance will decide whose recipe is the best. There will be two pizza finalists and three Italian dish finalists.

The winner will get to name the recipe, and it will be on the menu for at least six months. The winner will be able to eat that dish anytime he or she comes to Petrini’s Restaurant for free for six months. There will be other prizes for runners-up.

So, get creating!

Submit in legible writing to either Petrini’s via mail, email (.(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) ) or in person by March 10. Be sure to mark your calendar to come out to Petrini’s Restaurant on March 20 to judge the finalists.

Click here for more information.

— Joe Bohnett is the owner of Petrini’s Restaurant.