Friday, April 20 , 2018, 5:16 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

San Marcos Students Finish First at Raytheon Engineer Games

By Aaron Solis for San Marcos High School | February 26, 2013 | 4:21 p.m.

Raytheon held its 13th annual Engineer Games last Thursday, and San Marcos High School came out as the winners with an amazing score of 11 out of 10 because of their exceptionally fine design and fabrication skills.

Raytheon has conducted the contest during “Engineering Week” and is designed to expose high school students to real-world engineering problems. The challenges are all based on math, science and engineering while Raytheon designs them to be both fun and educational.

This year’s theme was “Wild Wild Gas,” and students had to design and create a Stirling engine using everyday common materials such as soda cans and steel wool. A Stirling engine uses renewable energy by taking a difference in temperatures and converting it into usable mechanical energy.

“Students had to take advantage of thermodynamic principles and convert that energy into mechanical energy in the form of the Stirling engine,” said Ted Lumanlan, who was in charge of the event for Raytheon.

San Marcos senior Michael Harris was thrilled that the Royals won the competition with an above-maximum score, but was more satisfied with working together as a team.

“We had a great team effort,” Harris said. “We had to use all of our skills that we learned not only from our science and math classes, but other classes such as leadership and econ, so we could work together effectively as a team to accomplish our goals.”

The winning team from San Marcos consisted of Simone Andreetto, Matthew Arnold, Michael Harris, Mariya Korostil, Allie Torchia and Niko Victoria.

The following schools were in attendance.

» San Marcos — first place
» SBCC/Alta Vista Middle College — second place
» Santa Barbara — third place
» Bishop Diego — fourth place
» Dos Pueblos — fifth place

— Aaron Solis is activities director for San Marcos High School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 