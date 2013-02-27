Friday, April 20 , 2018, 5:02 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Sansum Clinic’s Visiting Professor to Lead Surgical Academic Week

By Jill Fonte for the Sansum Clinic | February 27, 2013 | 12:40 a.m.

Sansum Clinic’s visiting professor of surgery, Hiram Polk Jr., M.D., professor of surgery emeritus at the University of Louisville School of Medicine, will lead Surgical Academic Week March 11-15.

During the week Dr. Polk will interact, teach and mentor practicing community surgeons and will be directly involved with teaching the general surgical residents at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. He’ll also present two lectures for donors to the education program that are open to the public. Both lectures will be held at Burtness Auditorium at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The Visiting Professor of Surgery Endowment Fund was established in December 2010 by Ronald Latimer, M.D. (emeritus) and Sansum Clinic to advance the educational opportunities of local surgeons and to demonstrate a commitment to quality surgical care in Santa Barbara. The fund allows a prominent national or international surgeon to be in residence in Santa Barbara for one week each year.

Dr. Polk has devoted his professional life to the advancement of excellence in surgical education, clinical practice and research. Following undergraduate education at B.S. Millsaps College he was accepted to Harvard Medical School. He completed his internship and general surgical residency training at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis.

His seminal research interests have been directed to surgical wound infections, appropriate antibiotic usage, and the treatment of malignant melanomas, for all of which he is recognized as a world authority. During his 34 years as the Chairman of the Department of Surgery in Louisville this surgical icon has trained more than 230 general surgeons.

Public Lectures

» Thursday, March 14 at 5:30 pm — Romance to Reality: Thoroughbred Breeding and Racing in the 21st Century. Dr. Polk’s avocation for thoroughbred horses started early in life as he worked at Suffolk Downs as well as contributed writings to The Thoroughbred Record during medical school.

In this fascinating lecture, Dr. Polk, as an owner and breeder, will cover horse racing’s national and international history, its relationship to legalized gambling, the challenge to the superior Kentucky blood lines by overseas breeding, and the abusive treatment plus questionable medicinal usages in present day horse racing.

» Friday, March 15 at 2:30 pm — SOS: Shortage of Surgeons: Will there be a qualified/trained surgeon when I need one? Presently, in the United States, there is a shortage of trained qualified general surgeons. With the many technological advancements, the competitive demand and desire for super-specialization, the mandated, but questionably beneficial changes in work hours for surgical training, and the unknown consequences of the Accountable Care legislation, there exists a serious concern that there may not be an expert trained surgeon available to manage a patient’s unique surgical problem.

Dr. Polk has been and is involved with these manpower issues and will address them in detail.

Space is limited. Reservations are required for both lectures. Please contact Amanda Jones at Sansum Clinic at 805.681.7762 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Jill Fonte is the director of marketing for the Sansum Clinic.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 