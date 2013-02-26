Women’s Community Business Network Sponsoring Santa Barbara Business Expo on April 20

The first Santa Barbara Business Expo sponsored by the Women’s Community Business Network is planned for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 20 at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Hotel & Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

Organizers hope to make the expo and annual event.

The expo will feature prominent area business people who will share their experiences and offer business tips and tactics. The expo will include dozens of displays, booths, hand-outs, samples and information on a variety of organizations with business-oriented products and services.

VIP admission is $25. Those attendees who pre-register online receive an additional discounted price of $20. General and student admission is $10. Exhibitors will receive five tickets free. Complimentary parking is included.

Organizers say the Santa Barbara Business Expo is an interactive networking convention designed specifically for the needs of the Santa Barbara business community.

“We want to demonstrate high value, high quality, premium resources and exceptional benefits from participating in this event,” said Sandy Goe, founder and chief executive officer of the Women’s Community Business Network. “Each exhibitor and attendee will have the opportunity to be included in the on-line business directory. That’s another $135 value.”

Expo speakers will focus on the importance of networking in business; why your business must grow to survive; how to use social media for your business; funding your business; printing and advertising in 2013; and how Search Engine Optimization, or SEO, can affect business.

Pre-registration for vendors for the expo is now open. Organizations looking to set up a booth and be a part of this exciting event should sign up quickly because the best and most visible spots will go first, event organizers said.

For more information on the expo, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or click here. Vendors will have the opportunity display products and services they feel will be of interest to the business community of the area.

— Sandy Goe is founder and chief executive officer of the Women’s Community Business Network.