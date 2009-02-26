Letter to the Editor: Tribute to Kellogg School’s Donna Talarico

On Feb. 6, Donna Talarico, one of Goleta’s finest teachers, decided for health reasons to retire. Donna has been teaching at Kellogg School since 1978 and has had an impact on at least 780 students during her tenure. She had been the No. 1 Goleta teacher, the teacher with the most seniority, for many years — a well-deserved title for a teacher who cared about every one of her students.

She never wanted to miss a day of teaching. She believed that all of her students could achieve. She always arrived at work at 6:30 a.m., getting an early start to be sure that her class would have a great day. She stayed late but always left in time to go home to cook dinner for her husband, Joe. Although working a 50 percent job-share for the past few years, Donna was at school most days preparing materials for her students or helping other teachers. Whenever the school needed a volunteer, Donna always stepped up, serving on a variety of committees. She mentored many young teachers entering the profession. She actively attended PTA meetings for decades. Donna returned for almost all night meetings and school events, helping wherever needed and supporting her students. This quiet, unassuming teacher is the heart of the Kellogg staff and will be missed greatly.

Donna, with the aid of her great doctors, Dr. Frank Gamberdella and Dr. Daniel Greenwald, and the nurses and staff at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara will win this battle. Using her lifelong positive attitude, Donna will conquer this disease.

Joe Talarico

Husband

Nancy Knight, principal

Kellogg School