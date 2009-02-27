Friday, June 1 , 2018, 5:52 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Newborn Abducted from Cottage Hospital Reunited with Parents

Within hours of abduction, a suspect is arrested and the baby boy is rescued, with an assist from Santa Maria police

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | updated logo 7:15 p.m. | February 27, 2009 | 5:33 p.m.

A newborn boy who was abducted from Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital around 1 p.m. Friday was located in Santa Maria and safely returned to his parents several hours later, Santa Barbara police said. The 7-pound, 20-inch baby named Julian was born just hours before he was taken from the hospital.

Leanna Arzate
Leanna Arzate

Police located and arrested Leanna Patricia Arzate, 33, after she was found with the infant. It is unknown whether Arzate has any relation to the baby. Hospital surveillance video showed a Hispanic woman in her 30s with a long ponytail leaving the hospital. She was described as wearing what could be scrub pants, a Betty Boop T-shirt and was carrying a silver purse to conceal the baby.

According to police, a 9-1-1 call from Cottage Hospital security reported that an infant had just been abducted minutes after a portable baby alarm had gone off. At 1:08 p.m., an Amber Alert was issued.

Detectives determined that Arzate was associated with a residence in Santa Maria, Santa Barbara police said in a statement. With the assistance of Santa Maria police, Arzate was arrested and the baby was safely rescued. Paramedics were on-scene and reported that the child appeared unharmed.

The hospital staff is relieved now that the baby has been reunited with his family, hospital spokeswoman Janet O’ Neill said.

“This hasn’t happened here in anyone’s memory,” said O’Neill, adding that the hospital will be evaluating its security system to prevent a recurrence.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 