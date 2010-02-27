Motorist Dies at La Conchita after SUV Rolls Over, Is Struck by Train

A Monterey County man died early Saturday at La Conchita after the SUV he was driving veered off rain-slicked Highway 101, rolled down an embankment and was struck by a train, authorities said.

The Ventura County Star identified the victim as Raymundo C. Vasquez, 36, of Seaside. A passenger was able to escape from the vehicle just before it was hit by a southbound passenger train.

The California Highway Patrol said the accident occurred at 7:09 a.m., on northbound Highway 101 just north of Santa Barbara Avenue in La Conchita. The vehicle, a GMC Yukon, drifted to the right shoulder before the driver over-corrected, struck a raised curb and lost control, authorities said. The truck overturned, tumbled down an embankment and landed on the tracks.

The Amtrak train, with 90 passengers aboard, attempted to stop but collided with the truck seconds later, dragging it several hundred feet.

The accident remains under investigation, the CHP said.

