Fun and Fit: The Top 7 Reasons People Really Exercise

Last week in Noozhawk, we answered a question about why people should exercise besides having the goal to lose weight. Courtesy of the Mayo Clinic, we gave the top seven scientific, “just the facts, ma’am” reasons.

That got a few people asking us, “Come on now, what really motivates people, especially if they don’t check research to know why to work out?!” So we prepared our list of the Top 7 Reasons People Really Exercise. Do any of these reasons get you going like an Energizer Bunny?

Why People Really Exercise

(based totally on random pseudo-science pulled out of our

butts

brains)

» 1. To look hot, awesome, available, dead sexy, tolerable (before 2 a.m. closing time), fine and bootylicious. If you don’t believe me, we did a search for “reasons to exercise” and got a link to an article that had an ad for “Meet Fit Singles” right there! In bold! No, we are not sharing that link!

» 2. To meet and hang out with people who are not necessarily their partners, children, co-workers or peripheral relatives. Yes, I know we all love our families (Alexandra thinks her kids read her stuff so she had to say that; Kymberly knows her daughter can’t be bothered), but it sure can be nice to have like-minded adult friends, eh?

» 3. Flat abs — this is, like, totally different from No. 1. Ask anyone. But not while they’re doing their ab exercises. Nor while they are reading our posts on abs. Wait till they’re done. Courtesy and all.

» 4. To be stronger and physiologically younger. Personally, Alexandra would rather have a fit 60-year-old body than an unfit 28-year-old one. Either way, she’d send him home in the morning

» 5. To be able to do stuff. Being limited physically is no fun. I mean, what’s the point of living if you can’t touch your toes? Or someone else’s?

» 6. To feel better about yourself. Oh, and fit into all that expensive stuff in the closet. Psst, did you know men exercise to lose weight because they actually are overweight( health reason), while women exercise to lose weight because of body dissatisfaction (appearance reason) according to Ingledew and Sullivan (2002).

» 7. Bragging rights. Just between us, isn’t it sort of satisfying to share your exercise stories? By the way, have we told you about our five-mile trek in the snow yet?

Whatever your reason for exercise, guess what (Fun Fit Fact ahead): People who exercise for health reasons will stick with it a lot longer than those who do so for appearance. Use this motto in 2011 (you’re welcome): Come for the health; stay for the looks.

Readers: Why do you exercise? No, really. We promise to keep it between us. All of us.

— Identical twins and fitness pros Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams have been in the fitness industry since the first aerobics studio opened on the European continent. They teach, write, edit, emcee and present their programs worldwide on land, sea and airwaves. They co-write Fun and Fit: Q and A with K and A. You can currently find them in action leading classes in Santa Barbara and Goleta. Kymberly is the former faculty minor adviser at UCSB for its fitness instruction degree offered through the Department of Exercise & Sport Studies; Alexandra serves as an instructor and master teacher for the program. Fun and Fit answers real questions from real people, so please send your comments and questions to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .