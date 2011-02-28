Friday, April 27 , 2018, 11:45 am | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Hypocrisy Springs Eternal in SBCC’s ‘Tartuffe’

Molière gets a modern makeover with some help from Constance Congdon and a talented team of student performers

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | February 28, 2011 | 12:20 a.m.

The SBCC Theatre Arts Department will present a student showcase production of Tartuffe, a satire by Molière (1622-1673), beginning Wednesday and running through March 19 in the Interim Theatre on the West Campus.

Jean-Baptiste Poquelin (universally known by his stage name Moliere), the funniest Frenchman of the 17th century.
Jean-Baptiste Poquelin (universally known by his stage name Molière), the funniest Frenchman of the 17th century. (Nicolas Mignard painting)

Adapted — which is not to say translated — by Constance Congdon (whose R. Michael Gros, with sets by Charles Thomson Garey, costumes by Rachel Myers, lighting by Patricia L. Frank, and stars Matthew Andreas, Sara Beroff, Kaila Marie Carlstrom, Annie Diehl, Flavia Giuzio, Grant Harvey, Ophir Katz, Ashley Saress Lemmex, Richard Lonsbury, Tim Mahoney, Stuart Orenstein, James Stenger and Jerry Vassallo. (As you can probably tell from the alphabetical order, these are talented student actors, not Equity pros.)

The eponymous Tartuffe is a religious hypocrite — what the French call un faux dévot — who has smarmed his way into the household of the wealthy bourgeois Orgon, whose own religious sloth makes him vulnerable. Orgon’s family and friends can all see through Tartuffe’s pose; only Orgon himself is blind to Tartuffe’s double-dealing — a blindness that very nearly costs him his house and money (this being a comedy, it is only “very nearly”).

Since Thomas Hobbes, in 1628, produced the first English translation of Thucydides’ History of the Peloponnesian War, virtually every succeeding generation has found it necessary to translate it anew, and to read it in terms of the events and politics of their own times. Something of the sort must also be true of the plays of Molière, for no matter how much middle-class society has evolved since the 17th century, we can still watch his plays as if looking into a mirror, wincing at the often unflattering images of ourselves we see reflected there.

To be sure, not all his plays are equally reflective and some — the ones that come down to us only as names in his bibliography — no longer reflect anything recognizable. But the social-climber of The Bourgeois Gentleman, the hypochondriac of The Imaginary Invalid, the bitter grouch of The Misanthrope — these people are with us still, poisoning the happiness of those around them.

As for Tartuffe himself, he comes and goes. In the United States of the present day, he is riding high. In our country, we associate religious hypocrites with Protestants, holier-than-thou scowlers and sanctimonious busibodies, but Molière was mainly satirizing the Roman Catholic variety, as centuries before, the incomparable mullah, Nasreddin, had made sport of the hypocrites of Islam. Orgon is a believer, but he is not nearly as strong a churchman as his conscience demands, and so he feels guilty. This makes him an easy mark for Tartuffe, whose greed and ambition are not encumbered by any conscience at all, Christian or otherwise. As the late Kurt Vonnegut observed. And so it goes.

Tartuffe plays at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. The layout of the Interim Theatre precludes late seating. Ticket prices are $15 general, $12 seniors and $8 students, and are available at the Interim Theatre Box Office, or by calling 805.965.5935. The box office is open 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and one hour before each performance. Parking is free and convenient to the theater.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 