Milk & Honey Farm Introduces a Rural Cast to the Party Scene

A 2.9-acre property with six chickens, two goats, a pony and a horse seems like miles away from the villas and beaches of Santa Barbara, but Jennifer Housch, co-owner of the property known as the Milk & Honey Farm, has brought a little bit of country flair to people looking for a quaint space to host events.

Located at 1105 More Ranch Road in Goleta and open for business only since January, the Milk & Honey Farm is a unique setting for the birthday parties and school events that have been held at the venue.

Housch, a Santa Barbara native, has lived at the farm for six years, after her mother traded an 80-acre avocado ranch for the more manageable property.

“After my step-dad died suddenly in 2003, my mom decided the avocado farm was a little too much to handle,” Housch said. “The man who owned this farm was a friend of the realtor’s, and they decided to make a trade.”

Last December, Housch decided to repair the barn’s walls, do some cleaning and open the property up for events.

“Last year, a friend who owns Main Course California suggested that the barn would be a great place to rent out for parties, so that was our inspiration to get the business going,” said Housch, who worked in event planning at Gatherings for seven years.

“I have always loved animals and gardening, so a farm is the perfect fit for me.”

Since the launch of her new venture, Housch has had two birthday parties per month for a wide variety of ages, from a 4-year-old’s party to a sweet 16 to a 50-year-old’s bash. She has plenty of space for people to bring in jump houses (one was used for the 50-year-old’s party) or set up a game of soccer. The farm is booked for an event every weekend in March.

“I was a Girl Scout leader for seven years,” said Housch, the mother of two teenage girls. She says she has set up games like ring toss and other “farm” games for children’s parties.

Two very social goats named Lilly and Trixie, a Shetland pony and an American Quarter Horse live in the backyard, which includes a vegetable garden, an outdoor patio with fireplace and a camp fire area.

Inside the barn are tables, a sink and a space for a dance floor, which was recently used during a 13-year-old’s rainy day birthday. Upstairs, there are enough beds to sleep five people and a comfortable entertainment area, complete with sofa and movie projector. Housch hopes to host weddings at the Milk & Honey Farm and thinks the upstairs area would be a good place for a bride to get ready for her wedding day.

Local schools have started booking the Milk & Honey Farm for events. Dos Pueblos High School hosted a holiday boutique at the farm in December, and Marymount of Santa Barbara has held several book parties at the site.

Hope 4 Kids Preschool & Infant/Toddler Center and Circle of Friends Children’s Center have booked the Milk & Honey Farm for conferences in the upcoming months.

As for marketing the Milk & Honey Farm, Housch said that she has taken the viral route.

“Word of mouth has been very positive,” she said.

Housch charges around $100 per hour for the facility, depending on how many people are in a group.

— Noozhawk business writer Taylor Orr