She Said, Z Said: Charlie’s Sheenanigans Are Must-See TV

How truly bizarre can a celebrity meltdown be? Tune in tomorrow for the next episode

Z: I don’t usually like celebrity gossip, but the Charlie Sheen affair is suddenly riveting.

She: His Sheenanigans are one of the all-time great celebrity meltdowns.

Z: I kind of feel bad because it’s so over the top that it seems like there’s something clinically wrong with the man. At the same time, his rants are filled with such wild, crazy-angry, uncensored clichés that I want to throw flowers and yell “Bravo” for his operatic performance.

She: I heard that Joaquin Phoenix and Casey Affleck are kicking themselves for not getting it all on film, or acting even crazier themselves.

Z: I have a connection to this particular celebrity fun, in that my first job out of college was as a bookkeeper on the TV show, My Two Dads It was also Chuck Lorre’s first sitcom writing job.

She: Chuck Lorre, the guy who is the executive producer of Two and a Half Men?

Z: One and the same.

She: Wow. It’s as if you’re right at the center of it all.

Z: I’m just saying.

She: So? Is Chuck Lorre a “stupid, stupid little man,” as Charlie Sheen says?

Z: Not that I remember. OK, mostly what I remember about Chuck Lorre is that he told me he wrote the original theme song to the very first animated version of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

She: You’re making that up.

Z: No. I was very impressed. I even remember the tune. Although, I may be confusing it in my memory with the theme song to Peter Gunn.

She: Sheen also called him a “clown” and a “little maggot.” Any of that ringing a bell?

Z: Not so much. I remember that for a not obviously happy guy, Lorre seemed pretty happy to have had a steady gig, and churned out a lot of scripts.

She: So Chuck Lorre went from working on My Two Dads to creating a billion dollars’ worth of TV shows. How’d it turn out for you?

Z: I got fired for writing poetry on the DOS computer we used for accounting.

She: And Charlie Sheen got fired for ranting about his boss.

Z: Very similar scenarios.

She: Sheen also thinks he’s going to get a $10 million book deal to write about the saga. You should have held out for that.

Z: At least I’m not in the Bahamas with my porn star harem.

She: Yes. That was a big concern of mine.

Z: I’m just saying.

She: The best thing I’ve read so far is a tweet from John Stamos: “contrary to the rumors, i am not replacing charlie sheen on two and half men. however, martin sheen has asked me to be his son.”

Z: It is pretty amazing that even today, even after years of seeing that it never ends well, TV stars or movie stars or rock stars behave like idiots.

She: I think it’s because they can mostly get away with it. If you could act like the rules didn’t apply to you, wouldn’t you?

Z: I don’t think so. And neither do most other celebrities. Most of them still understand that there are advantages to normal, human connections. There’s just a handful who haven’t made the connection between exceptionally bad behavior and loss of career and friends.

She: I read that Sheen is going to start dating Lindsay Lohan, and the two of them are going to move in with Mel Gibson.

Z: That would be awesome. That’s a reality TV show that I might even watch.

She: Yes, dear.

— When She and Z aren't chuckling over Two and a Half Men reruns, they can be reached at