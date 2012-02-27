UCSB Professor to Discuss Age and Aging at Chancellor’s Community Breakfast

Howard Giles will deliver his talk at the March 8 event at the Santa Barbara Club

Howard Giles, professor of communication at UCSB since 1989, will discuss age and aging at the Chancellor’s Community Breakfast on Thursday, March 8.

The UCSB Affiliates event will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara, where parking is available.

The cost is $20 and includes a full breakfast buffet. Reservations are requested by calling 805.893.2877. Checks should be made payable to the UC Regents and mailed to the Office of Public Events, UC Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara, CA 93106.

Giles’ speech is titled “Talking Age and Aging Talk: Communicative Recipes for Successful Aging.” His current interests and areas of study revolve around intergenerational communication and lifespan aging — from a cross-cultural perspective — as well as law enforcement-civilian interactions and community policing issues.

Giles has been named a Distinguished Scholar by the National Communication Association.

In addition, he received the 2011 Outstanding Journal Article Award for “Psycholinguistic and Social Psychological Components of Communication by Older Adults,” which appeared in an issue of the journal Language & Communication. The award, presented by the NCA’s Communication and Aging Division, recognizes an article’s overall contribution to that area of study. Giles’ co-authors included communication scholars Ellen Bouchard Ryan, Giampiero Bertolucci and Karen Henwood.

In 2005-06, the UCSB faculty bestowed its highest honor on Giles, presenting him with the Faculty Research Lectureship award for his significant scholarship.