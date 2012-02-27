Sun Set to Return to Central Coast on Tuesday

Hail pounded Montecito as snowfall shut down Interstate 5 in both directions at Grapevine for most of the day Monday

The South Coast remained under a wind and high surf advisory through Monday night, but for Tuesday, morning clouds are expected to give way to sunny skies by the afternoon.

The National Weather Service called for 15 to 25 mph winds Monday night and gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight, with the strongest winds over coastal waters and across mountains and desert.

Scattered showers soaked the Central Coast throughout the day Monday, and a brief hail storm pounded Montecito, though it was nothing compared to inland California.

Snowfall shut down Interstate 5 in both directions at Grapevine, which lies between Bakersfield and Santa Clarita. Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers issued a statement about 7 p.m. reporting that all lanes of Interstate 5 had reopened.

Power outages were also reported late Monday evening in Carpinteria.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of rain, but the rest of the week is expected to be warm and sunny, with highs reaching the high 60s. Gusty winds are possible Friday and Saturday, especially along the I-5 corridor and Santa Ynez Mountains.

Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.