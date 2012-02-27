Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 5:26 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Sun Set to Return to Central Coast on Tuesday

Hail pounded Montecito as snowfall shut down Interstate 5 in both directions at Grapevine for most of the day Monday

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | updated logo | February 27, 2012 | 10:51 p.m.

The South Coast remained under a wind and high surf advisory through Monday night, but for Tuesday, morning clouds are expected to give way to sunny skies by the afternoon.

The National Weather Service called for 15 to 25 mph winds Monday night and gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight, with the strongest winds over coastal waters and across mountains and desert.

Scattered showers soaked the Central Coast throughout the day Monday, and a brief hail storm pounded Montecito, though it was nothing compared to inland California.

Snowfall shut down Interstate 5 in both directions at Grapevine, which lies between Bakersfield and Santa Clarita. Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers issued a statement about 7 p.m. reporting that all lanes of Interstate 5 had reopened.

Power outages were also reported late Monday evening in Carpinteria.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of rain, but the rest of the week is expected to be warm and sunny, with highs reaching the high 60s. Gusty winds are possible Friday and Saturday, especially along the I-5 corridor and Santa Ynez Mountains.

Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 