Junior League to Host ‘Reading Between the Wines’ at Oreana Winery

The Junior League of Santa Barbara is hosting Reading Between the Wines, a fundraising event, from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 2 at Oreana Winery, 205 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara.

The Junior League of Santa Barbara is excited to partner with the Franklin Children’s Center, a preschool serving 162 low-income students from the Eastside, to provide a family resource area and children’s library on campus.

Community members are invited to participate in this FUNdraising event to raise money for the renovation project.

Tickets are $15 per person. Each attendee will receive an Oreana wine glass and a glass of wine. There will be live music by local band Party of Three and barbeque available from The New Black BBQ food truck.

“The Junior League of Santa Barbara is committed to improving youth literacy in the community,” Junior League event coordinator Kate Lechner said. “Reading skills help students achieve personal growth and are a key determinate of academic and economic success. We are excited about this opportunity to make a lasting impact in the lives of local students and families. What better way to give back than to have an event dedicated to two of life’s simple pleasures — reading and wine!”

All the proceeds from the event will go toward providing books, computers, supplies and other amenities for the Franklin Children’s Center. JLSB is passionate about this project and hopes the community will help meet the goal of raising $10,000 to provide a family resource area and children’s library.

The Junior League of Santa Barbara Inc. is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.

— Kate Lechner represents the Junior League of Santa Barbara.