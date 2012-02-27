Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 5:36 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Junior League to Host ‘Reading Between the Wines’ at Oreana Winery

Friday's fundraiser a benefit for the Franklin Children’s Center

By Kate Lechner for the Junior League of Santa Barbara | February 27, 2012 | 3:26 p.m.

The Junior League of Santa Barbara is hosting Reading Between the Wines, a fundraising event, from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 2 at Oreana Winery, 205 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara.

The Junior League of Santa Barbara is excited to partner with the Franklin Children’s Center, a preschool serving 162 low-income students from the Eastside, to provide a family resource area and children’s library on campus.

Community members are invited to participate in this FUNdraising event to raise money for the renovation project.

Tickets are $15 per person. Each attendee will receive an Oreana wine glass and a glass of wine. There will be live music by local band Party of Three and barbeque available from The New Black BBQ food truck.

“The Junior League of Santa Barbara is committed to improving youth literacy in the community,” Junior League event coordinator Kate Lechner said. “Reading skills help students achieve personal growth and are a key determinate of academic and economic success. We are excited about this opportunity to make a lasting impact in the lives of local students and families. What better way to give back than to have an event dedicated to two of life’s simple pleasures — reading and wine!”

All the proceeds from the event will go toward providing books, computers, supplies and other amenities for the Franklin Children’s Center. JLSB is passionate about this project and hopes the community will help meet the goal of raising $10,000 to provide a family resource area and children’s library.

The Junior League of Santa Barbara Inc. is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.

— Kate Lechner represents the Junior League of Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 