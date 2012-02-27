Margo Kline: State Street Ballet Flourishes with ‘The Secret Garden’

Granada Theatre provides the backdrop for a beautiful blend of dance, music and a children' literary classic

State Street Ballet’s newest work, The Secret Garden, melded dance, music and a children’s literary classic in an original creation at the Granada Theatre this past weekend.

The ballet was created by choreographer Josie Walsh to original music by her husband, composer Paul Rivera Jr. Adding to its artistry was a physical production notable for its surrealistic settings and lavish costumes.

The Secret Garden draws its story from the beloved children’s novel of the same name by Frances Hodgson Burnett, first published in 1911. The author was an American who gained fame for her children’s classics, which also included Little Lord Fauntleroy.

The tale involves Mary Lennox, a spoiled rich girl who loses her parents to cholera in India during the British Raj. She is sent home to England to live with her dour uncle, Archibald Craven, sparking this tale of loss, love and faith.

Mary was danced by Season Winquest and Mr. Craven by Michael Waldrop. The story also involves two boys who come to care for Mary — Dicken Sowerby, danced by the always reliable Ryan Camou, and Colin Craven, danced by Jack Stewart in an especially touching performance.

The housekeeper, Mrs. Medlock, was a menacing presence in a characterization by Samantha Bell. The shade of Mr. Craven’s late wife, Lillius, was danced by Angela Rebelo.

The main characters all wrestle with their inner conflicts — Mary having to come to terms with the loss of her parents, Mr. Craven needing to move forward after the loss of his wife to focus on his son Craven, and the latter, seemingly wheelchair-bound until Mary coaxes him back to health and strength.

The story and characters are sure-fire, and the State Street Ballet brought them to vivid life in the production designed by Mark Somerfield. Photographer David Bazemore provided the flower pictures that formed an outsized and stunning backdrop to the dance. The brilliantly colored costumes were created by A. Christina Giannini, with Anaya Cullen as assistant costume and in-house designer.

At the end of Sunday’s matinee performance, the audience provided a standing ovation, punctuated with cries of “Bravo!”

In remarks before the performance, Rodney Gustafson, the State Street Ballet’s artistic and executive director, made sure to thank everyone concerned, including all the young dancers of his company.

The performance was dedicated to the memory of Jon Lovelace. He, along with his wife, Lillian, and philanthropists Ann and Michael Towbes have provided continuing financial support to State Street Ballet.

