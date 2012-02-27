Police Make 2 Arrests at DUI Checkpoint in Goleta

The Goleta Police Department conducted a sobriety and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday as part of the city’s commitment to public safety.
The checkpoint was held between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m. at Storke and Phelps roads. The operation was one of many that have or will be conducted throughout the year in the city.
Here are the results of the checkpoint:
» Vehicles screened: 680
» DUI arrests: 2
» Driving without a valid driver’s license: 7
» Vehicles impounded for 15 days: 1
» Vehicles impounded for one day: 3
The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.