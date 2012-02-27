Santa Barbara County Probation Department Celebrates Staff Recognition Dinner

Opening remarks given by Chief Beverly Taylor and the Honorable Brian Hill on Friday kicked off the Santa Barbara County Probation Department’s 27th annual Staff Recognition Dinner at the Rancho Santa Ynez Valley Marriot.
The dinner honored probation personnel for their accomplishments in 2011.
Award recipients included:
» Support Staff of the Year: Lompoc probation assistant Dee Dee Flint, Santa Maria Administrative Office professional Sonja Southwick and Santa Barbara Administrative Office professional Alejandra Macias
» Los Prietos Boys Camp Staff of the Year: Juvenile Institutions Officer Chris Murphy
» Los Prietos Boys Academy Staff of the Year: Juvenile Institutions Officer Daniel Reifer
» Santa Maria Juvenile Hall Staff of the Year: Juvenile Institutions Officer Jerry Gerue
» Adult Deputy Probation Officer of the Year: Santa Barbara Senior Deputy Probation Officer Duane Erdman, Lompoc Deputy Probation Officer Lisa Dickey and Santa Maria Senior Deputy Probation Officer Polly Armstrong
» Juvenile Deputy Probation Officer of the Year: Santa Barbara Senior Deputy Probation Officer Todd Malesich, Lompoc Deputy Probation Officer Sandra Alvarado and Santa Maria Deputy Probation Officer Tiffany Phillips
» Bulldog Award: Probation Manager group
» Star Award: Santa Barbara Senior Deputy Probation Officer Duane Erdman
» Chief’s Award: Probation Manager Patti Ball
In addition to the awards, Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr addressed the assembly and, along with Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf, presented service pins to those employees with 10, 15, 20 and 25 years of county service.
— Heather Bennett is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Probation Department.