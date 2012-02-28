Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 5:21 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Southern California Edison to Start Installing Smart Meters in Santa Barbara Homes in March

An opt-out option is available through PG&E but not SEC, whose customers can put their accounts on a delay list to postpone installation

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | February 28, 2012 | 2:02 a.m.

Southern California Edison will start installing SmartConnect meters in Santa Barbara in March, and while there is no option to opt out, residents can postpone the changeover.

SmartConnect meters will replace analog meters for customers with digital smart meters that can wirelessly transmit usage information to both SCE and customers.

SCE says the transfer is intended to prevent large outages, encourage conservation among consumers, cut down on the company’s costs, better monitor usage and eliminate the need to read meters in person each month.

The California Public Utilities Commission approved an opt-out provision for Pacific Gas & Electric customers but has yet to rule on SCE’s plan — so until it does, customers can put their accounts on a delay list to postpone installation. Once meters are installed, however, they are there to stay.

South Coast residents openly opposed the smart meters during a Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting amid concerns over health, safety and privacy. Consumer groups and individuals have raised concerns about the devices emitting harmful amounts of radiation and electromagnetic frequencies while energy companies say the equipment is safe.

Residents also told county supervisors that they worried about privacy since the meters send usage information to SCE wirelessly. In its information packet mailed to customers last week, SCE insisted that everything is encrypted to government standards and that customer information is strictly confidential.

Both the county Board of Supervisors and the Montecito Association have sent letters to the California Public Utilities Commission urging it to approve a free opt-out option for the county’s SCE customers.

Installation will be done between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays by Corix Utilities personnel, a contractor of SCE. Crews will need unobstructed access to the meter, according to a letter sent to customers last week.

It’s free to put an SEC electric account on the delay list or have the smart meter installed. Energy companies say that while there may be a 1.6 percent customer rate change with the meters, customers can actually save money once they can monitor their daily usage.

Landlords and property owners do not have control over the installation; only the person responsible for paying the SCE account bill can put their homes on the delay list, according to an SCE representative.

Residents who operate life support medical equipment in their home should call 800.973.2356, since electric service will be interrupted for about one minute during installation of the smart meter.

For installation questions, call Corix Utilities at 877.407.2317. To postpone installation, call SCE’s main numbers at 800.810.2369 for English and 800.477.4455 for Spanish.

The CPUC approved an opt-out plan in February for PG&E customers that lets them keep or bring back their analog meter for a $75 one-time charge and monthly fee of $10, which could be adjusted in the future.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

