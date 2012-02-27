Despite Power Outage, Local Students Shine in County Spelling Bee

Shaoni White of Goleta Valley Junior High and Max Raphael of Washington Elementary take top honors

Despite a power outage at the Santa Barbara County Education Office that caused the need for bullhorns, projected voices and hand-lettering on whiteboards, six students from Goleta, Santa Barbara and Montecito were able to shine a bright light on their spelling skills and take top honors at the annual county spelling bee Thursday.

Shaoni White, a seventh-grader at Goleta Valley Junior High, took first place in the junior high division of the county spelling bee. Her winning word was “rhinophonia.”

Second-place finisher at the junior high level was Alexis Villa-Tavera, a ninth-grader at San Marcos High School, who spelled “tectonosphere,” and third place went to Rafael Saavedra, a seventh-grader at La Colina Junior High, who won with “clavicle.”

The elementary-level winner was Max Raphael, a sixth-grader at Washington Elementary School in Santa Barbara. Second place went to Jonathan Liu, a sixth-grader at Mountain View School in Goleta. Henry Urschel, a fifth-grader at Montecito Union, took third place.

Winning words are not yet available for the elementary winners.

The two top winners in each division will proceed to the state level. The 2012 State Junior High Spelling Bee will be held May 12 at Miller Creek Middle School in San Rafael. The 2012 Elementary State Spelling Bee will be held April 21 at the San Joaquin County Office of Education in Stockton.

— Wendy Shelton is the director of communications for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.