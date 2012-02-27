SBCAG Awarded $4.5 Million for Fowler Road, Ekwill Street Extensions in Goleta

The California Transportation Commission has allocated $253 million in new funding to 30 projects that will improve the state’s transportation system and strengthen California’s economic recovery — including the extension of Fowler Road from Fairview Avenue to Kellogg Avenue and for the extension of Ekwill Street to Kellogg Avenue in the City of Goleta.

“From one end of the state to the other, transportation projects are providing good-paying jobs while at the same time reducing traffic congestion for people and businesses in California,” Acting Caltrans Director Malcolm Dougherty said.

The allocations include $206 million from Proposition 1B, a transportation bond approved by voters in 2006. In total, nearly $12 billion in Proposition 1B funds have been allocated statewide.

The remaining $47 million in allocations came from assorted transportation accounts funded by state and federal dollars.

Among the allocations is $4.5 million to the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments for the Goleta project.

The San Luis Obispo Council of Governments will receive $47 million for the construction of the third phase of widening Highway 46 East from just east of Almond Drive to just east of McMillan Canyon Road in San Luis Obispo County.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.