Storyteller Victoria Goring Bringing Improv Theater to Local Libraries

Free program available for families and children beginning March 6

Storyteller Victoria Goring will bring her special improv storytelling performance to all branches of the Santa Barbara Public Library System in March.

Goring’s wholesome entertainment introduces children to improv and theater, creating new stories live from their suggestions. Each story is an imaginative journey with positive messages and guaranteed surprises.

Families in the audience are delighted and amused by amazing stories made up on the spot for them.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System invites families and children to Story Theater on the following dates:

» 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 6 at the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara

» 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 6 at the Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave.

» 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 6 at the Montecito Library, 1469 E. Valley Road

» 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 7 at the Eastside Library, 1102 E. Montecito St. in Santa Barbara

» 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 7 at the Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive

» 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 8 at the Carpinteria Library, 5141 Carpinteria Ave.

Registration is not required for this free program. For more information, call the Santa Barbara Central Library at 805.564.5603, or your local branch.

Click here for more information about this and other programs at the Santa Barbara Public Libraries. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Gwen Wagy is a senior youth services librarian for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.