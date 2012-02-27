Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 5:28 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

U.S. to Launch Nuclear Missile from Vandenberg AFB on Thursday

The launch, the second in a week, coincides with the anniversary of the biggest-ever U.S. nuclear test

By Debra Roets for the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation | February 27, 2012 | 10:23 p.m.

The United States has selected this Thursday, March 1, the 58th anniversary of the Castle Bravo nuclear test, for its next launch of a Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile.

The launch will take place at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California with a target in the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.

Castle Bravo was the largest atmospheric nuclear test ever performed by the United States, with an explosive yield of 15 megatons — 1,000 times larger than the atomic bomb that devastated the city of Hiroshima. The Castle Bravo test is remembered for causing widespread contamination to many atolls in the Pacific, including Bikini, Rongelap and Rongerik, the effects of which continue today.

“To conduct this test of a delivery vehicle of a thermonuclear weapon on the anniversary of the most devastating U.S. thermonuclear weapon test is even more insulting to the people of the Marshall Islands than our other tests that target their lands,” said David Krieger, president of the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation. “It is unconscionable that, six decades later, the U.S. continues to use the Marshall Islands as its nuclear weapon testing grounds.”

Thursday’s test of a Minuteman III will be the second test in less than a week; the Air Force also fired a Minuteman missile from Vandenberg on Saturday. The 2:46 a.m. launch was preceded by an act of civil resistance by 15 individuals, including Krieger, Daniel Ellsberg and Cindy Sheehan.

“Minuteman III missiles are first-strike nuclear weapons that are thoroughly obsolete 20 years after the end of the Cold War,” Krieger said. “Their continued testing and deployment put us at greater risk of nuclear war by accident or design. Rather than projecting the insane power of our nuclear forces by means of ballistic missile tests, the U.S. should be leading the way to a world without nuclear weapons. Nuclear-armed missiles are quite simply instruments of indiscriminate mass murder and should not be tolerated.”

The Nuclear Age Peace Foundation is encouraging its members and other concerned citizens to send a message to President Barack Obama to cancel this test of a U.S. first-strike missile.

The Nuclear Age Peace Foundation was founded in 1982. Its mission is to educate and advocate for peace and a world free of nuclear weapons and to empower peace leaders. The foundation is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization with consultative status to the United Nations and is comprised of individuals and groups worldwide who realize the imperative for peace in the Nuclear Age.

— Debra Roets is the director of development and communications for the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 