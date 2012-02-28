Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 5:22 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Business

Businesswoman Kathy Ireland to Headline Santa Barbara International Women’s Festivals

The supermodel turned entrepreneur will share her business experiences at the March 9-10 event at SBCC

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | February 28, 2012 | 1:11 a.m.

Kathy Ireland will share her business expertise March 9-10 at the International Women’s Festivals on SBCC’s West Campus.

The Santa Barbara native has built a $1.5 billion company, Kathy Ireland Worldwide, a brand that “finds solutions for families, especially busy, underserved moms.” The company designs and markets about 45,000 items, including furniture, clothing, accessories, skin care products, real estate, music and publications.

The supermodel turned businesswoman learned her first lesson in business when she was 11 years old. Her dad showed her a job listing in a newspaper because he knew what kind of reaction he would get out of her. The listing read, “Newspaper carrier wanted: Are you the boy for the job?”

“I wrote to the editor, no, I’m not the boy for the job; I’m the girl for the job,” Ireland said at the Catalyst for Thought event last year. “I can do this route better than any boy. I deserve a chance.”

Ireland’s first product was a pair of socks. Although many ridiculed her idea, she said, socks are something everyone needs and it gauged her team’s creativity and innovation. As doors slammed in their face, she and her team slept in airports to save money as they kept pitching their product. Eventually, Kmart picked up her product.

“People said, ‘You can’t start a brand with a pair of socks. It has never been done,’” Ireland said. “That doesn’t mean it can’t be done — that’s noise. In order to succeed you have to turn off the noise of negativity so you can move forward with plans for your dream.”

The fifth annual International Women’s Festivals will also include Lynda Weinman, co-founder of Lynda.com; Robert Ferguson, fitness guru and author of Diet-Free for Life; Marilyn Tam, with her new book, Living the Life of your Dreams; Marsha Brown, author of Million Dollar Conversations; and singer-songwriter Lois Mahalia.

Festivals co-founder Patty DeDominic, Executive Director Tracy Beard and Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation Director Melissa Moreno will discuss the event at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at the press box atop the SBCC Del Playa Stadium.

Although Ireland may have learned several business lessons at a young age, she said there’s one that remains a priority — treating workers as family.

“I never had a family business; we’ve always had a business family,” Ireland said. “When you treat your team like family, there’s no limit to what you can accomplish.”

Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 