Adelante Charter School to Take ‘Hats Off to Reading’

Adelante Charter School of Santa Barbara will celebrate reading on Friday for Read Across America Day, a commemoration of Dr. Seuss’ birthday.

“Hats Off to Reading” will be the theme, setting the tone for the day’s activities.

To get ready to have fun while reading, students and staff will wear their pajamas to school and bring their favorite blanket for reading outdoors. A 9:30 a.m., a parade will feature pajama-clad readers wearing their funniest, most creative hats.

Throughout the day, guest readers from the community will read aloud in classrooms. Off and away with reading!

“Congratulations!

Today is your day.

You’re off to Great Places!

You’re off and away!” ? Dr. Seuss, Oh, the Places You’ll Go!

— Marlene Breitenbach is a school improvement grant teacher at Adelante Charter School.