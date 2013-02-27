Friday, April 20 , 2018, 5:00 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Boys’ Tennis: JV Charges Face Off Against Santa Barbara

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | February 27, 2013 | 10:58 a.m.

Under warmer conditions than we had earlier in the week, the JV Chargers headed to Santa Barbara for their boys’ tennis season opener last Friday.

Shaking off nerves, the Chargers enjoyed a fine match against a powerhouse JV team, in the end losing 5-13. For the most part, the team stayed positive, focused and energized.

Our strength was in singles, where we won all of our points. Sanad Shabbbar and Dylan Zapata took two sets, and Captain William Bermant took one.

As for doubles, we had two thrilling sets, one in the second round, where Ameet Braganza and Landon Brand ran down every ball and had long rallies with William Belfiore and Max Mercurio. In the last set of the match, all of us watched the duo of Jeffrey McDaniel and Justin Worley (aka Tsonga) slug it out with the same pair. That set ended in a nailbiting tiebreaker.

Not only was sportsmanship apparent from both teams throughout the match, we all enjoyed the support of spectators.

Way to go, Chargers!

» Dos Pueblos Singles: Sanad Shabbar 2-1; Dylan Zapata 2-1; William Bermant 1-1;Roshan Naik 0-1

» Santa Barbara Singles: Logan Lender 3-0;Benjamin Bird 1-2; Matthew Wallock 0-3

» Dos Pueblos Doubles: Jeffrey McDaniel/Justin Worley 0-3; Ameet Braganza/Landon Brand 0-3; Chase Fierro/Michael Soto 0-3

» Santa Barbara Doubles: Jake Sutton/Spencer Bloomer 0-3; Joe Davies/Patrick Kim 0-3; William Belfiore/Max Mercurio 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

