County Probation Department Dinner Recognizes Staff Accomplishments

By Brian Smith for the Santa Barbara County Probation Department | February 27, 2013 | 11:16 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Probation Department’s 28th annual Staff Recognition Dinner held last Friday at the Rancho Santa Ynez Valley Marriot was opened by the Los Prietos Boys Camp/Academy Honor Guard with the Pledge of Allegiance. Opening remarks were given by Chief Beverly Taylor.

Other speakers included Judge Arthur Garcia, First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal and 19th District state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.

The dinner honored probation personnel for their accomplishments in 2012.

Award recipients included:

» Support Staff of the Year: Lompoc administrative office professional Roseanna Regalado, Santa Maria probation assistant Alisa Robles and Santa Barbara administrative office professional John DeAlba.

» Los Prietos Boys Camp Staff of the Year: juvenile institutions officer Willie Poindexter

» Los Prietos Boys Academy Staff of the Year: senior juvenile institutions officer Paul Perez

» Santa Maria Juvenile Hall Staff of the Year: senior juvenile institutions officer Crystal Raines

» Adult Deputy Probation Officer of the Year: Lompoc senior deputy probation officer Alejandra Ochoa, Santa Maria deputy probation officer Jessica Enriquez-Deocares and Santa Barbara deputy probation officer David Arnold

» Juvenile Deputy Probation Officer of the Year: Lompoc deputy probation officer Lesli Stamm, Santa Barbara deputy probation officer Lupita Flores-Marquez and Santa Maria senior deputy probation officer Rose Zamora

» Bulldog Award: Revenue Recovery and Information Technology Units (John Kuo, John DeAlba, Don Heath, Melinda Hauser, Abraham Cabrera, Patti Ball, Dave Carlson, Paul Porpiglia, Trina Boyce, Laura Manning and Jerry Leong)

» Star Award: Kristina Brumbaugh

» Chief’s Award: Executive Team (Steve DeLira, Damon Fletcher, Tanja Heitman, Lee Bethel and Melanie Davis)

In addition to the awards, Carbajal addressed the assembly and presented service pins to those employees with 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 years of county service.

— Brian Smith is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Probation Department.

 
